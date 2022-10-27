The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Treats The Rings As The 'Nuclear Bomb In Middle-Earth'

Spoilers ahead for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Even if you've never read "The Hobbit" or "The Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien and somehow missed the Peter Jackson trilogies, you've surely heard someone repeat the quote, "One ring to rule them all." Set thousands of years before the Third Age depicted in those books and films, the Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is all about the creation of the rings that corrupted Middle-earth, the rise of Sauron, and how he fooled the humans, elves, and dwarves about his sinister intentions.

During the Second Age, when the series takes place, the battle with the great evil of Morgoth has been fought and won, but his successor, Sauron, has disappeared. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has been trying to find him over the centuries, and find him she finally has, in the form of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). He is not, in fact, the rightful king of the Southlands (which became Mordor in the season finale), but Sauron in his fair form.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay recently spoke with Vanity Fair about how they handled the making of the first rings in the series.