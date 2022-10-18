What Can We Expect To See In The Rings Of Power Season 2?

Warning: spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 1 lie ahead.

In discussing the season 1 finale and their season 2 plans, "The Rings of Power" showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have name-dropped Walter White and Tony Soprano and drawn comparisons to everything from "The Dark Knight" to "Paradise Lost" and "Romeo and Juliet." Their ambitions for the Prime Video series, shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, are clearly lofty, but some viewers may still be reeling from the revelation of Sauron's identity in the finale and how it reconfigures what they knew about a certain Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).

Though production is already underway on "The Rings of Power" season 2, we may not see it until 2024. In the meantime, fans are left to go back and revisit season 1 along with other Middle-earth lore like the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" movie trilogies and, of course, J.R.R. Tolkien's original books. Payne and McKay have said "The Rings of Power" season 2 will show Halbrand/Sauron "maneuvering out in the open" and portray him as "complexly evil" while also hewing closer to literary canon than what we've seen on the show thus far.

Halbrand isn't a character in the books, where Sauron is known to have adopted the "fair form" of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, and ingratiated himself into the presence of Celebrimbor (played by Charles Edwards on the show) at Eregion, the realm of Elven-smiths (where the titular Rings of Power are forged). As Mashable points out, the reason for the name change from Annatar to Halbrand may be that "The Rings of Power" only holds the rights to Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" appendices and there's no mention of him or that part of "The Silmarillion" in them.