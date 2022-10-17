The Rings Of Power Finale Writer On Breaking Galadriel's World With The Sauron Reveal [Exclusive]

Now that the ash of Mount Doom has settled, the black flags of Númenor have been raised, and the harfoots have continued on their merry way, it's a good time to take a look back on the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." The dazzling, epic, and sometimes slackly paced series had a lot to offer across its first eight episodes, including several mysterious ties to the Middle-earth we know and love.

One of the biggest mysteries, the identity of the fallen dark lord Sauron, was finally revealed at the season's climax. /Film's Jenna Busch recently interviewed Gennifer Hutchinson, who co-wrote the finale, about exactly how the decision to reveal Sauron's identity came together. When asked about the process of writing out the big reveal, Hutchinson explained that character consistency was key:

"We obviously identified Halbrand very early, as this was the endgame. So really it was about laying out a storyline for him that felt consistent for Halbrand, but when you went back and looked at it as Sauron with that knowledge, it still felt consistent for that character and kind of gave you a second perspective of those scenes."

The method the writers took held true for the story we saw on screen, as Sauron's reveal felt simultaneously surprising — there were at least two other characters who seemed purposely Sauron-esque this season – and, on some level, expected.