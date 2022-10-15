The Rings Of Power Is The Most Chaste Current Fantasy Show With The Hottest Chemistry

Spoilers below for the finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Chemistry's a funny thing. It's not something you can fake, much less force, and it's equally hard to quantify. All that aside, I think we all know chemistry when we see it — and it's been a long, long time since we've seen it used to its full potential.

We live in bleak times, people. The world is, in a lot of ways, crumbling before our very eyes — but on an infinitely more superficial level, actors just don't have the chemistry they used to. There are, of course, exceptions: actors like Oscar Isaac and Daniel Kaluuya, for example, who generate enough electricity on their own to power a small town. But the characters they play aren't afforded many chances to explore that electricity outside of the bedroom, if at all. Call me a prude, but one soulless sex scene does not chemistry make. Sometimes it's about the yearning: the mournful looks between star-crossed lovers, the self-denial in the face of duty, even blind passion thinly disguised as animosity.

That's what makes a show like "The Rings of Power" so unique. It's decidedly light on the lust-fueled trysts and violent encounters that create major talking points on neighboring fantasy shows. Hell, the only couple on the show with an established romantic connection don't share a kiss until the sixth episode — and in the entire first season, they are the only couple to even remotely consummate their love. But that's not to say there isn't searing chemistry elsewhere. Like I said, sometimes the subtext is enough — and within every pairing that "The Rings of Power" introduces, a little goes a long way.