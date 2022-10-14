The Rings Of Power's Charles Vickers Doesn't Believe That Scene With Galadriel Was Romantic

Warning: major spoilers below for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" finale.

From the moment "The Rings of Power" first graced our screens, the (true) identity of Sauron was the question on everyone's lips. The fact that the dark lord is a notorious master of disguise injected the series with an exhilarating twinge of mystery. No one was exempt from the Sauron allegations, and with the series playing into our healthy paranoia with new hints and red herrings at every turn, it made an event out of tuning in each week.

The "Rings of Power" finale effectively answers the mystery it teased out for eight episodes, and it's exactly as most feared: Sauron is none other than Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the supposed king of the Southlands. Such a revelation might have thrown a wrench into the promising dynamic blossoming between Halbrand and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), since the latter pledged her life to hunting the last remnants of Sauron on Middle-earth. If you ask me though, that just makes said dynamic all the more poetic ... and super, super hot. That Halbrand (or Sauron ... should we start calling him Sauron now?) tries so hard to seduce Galadriel to his side invokes some of the most popular tropes in fantasy romance. But after all that, should we be interpreting their dynamic as romantic at all? According to Vickers himself, it's probably best not to.