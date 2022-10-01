The Rings Of Power Is A Show Full Of Sexual Tension And No Kissing (Until Now)

Spoilers for episode 6 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Love comes to Middle-earth! In episode 6 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," all that tension between Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) has finally resulted in a smooch. That's pretty chaste as today's TV series go, but the glances and stares between these two have practically melted the screen. This series is full of longing and stares that seem to mean much more than words. Let's examine Bronwyn and Arondir, and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and, well, a couple of people.

High fantasy — the subgenre that is epic in its scope, often set in another world, and often filled with elves and other such creatures — can often eschew the sexual side of things. Not always, as anyone who has read Sarah J. Maas novels can tell you, but often. Instead of jumping into bed, the feelings are the power rather than the physical expression of those feelings. The tension before a big battle is often echoed by the tension between characters. It's about the connection rather than the act.

If we saw Bronwyn and Arondir just hopping into bed or having a post-coital discussion, it pulls back the tension we're already feeling about the fate of Middle-earth. There is something about the doomed nature of the Southlands that adds to the bittersweet moment of that kiss between them. Yes, sometimes relationships between humans and elves work. Still, even in the case of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Arwen (Liv Tyler) in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, there was tragedy. He was long-lived, but Arwen had her life cut short because of her choice to live a mortal life with him.