The Dwarves' Secret Names In The Rings Of Power Explained

The idea of "true names" has existed for thousands of years. Ancient cultures, religious traditions, and folktales all make mention of a "true name," a signifier for a person or deity's deepest self that must be guarded closely, lest its power dissipate. Speak your true name only in a moment of utmost trust and intimacy, if at all, because once the word has been given, it can't be taken back. This is a concept that's taken hold not just in real life, but in literature, too, particularly in fantasy worlds like J.R.R. Tolkien's.

So when dwarf Durin IV (Owain Arthur) almost told his half-elf bestie Elrond (Robert Aramayo) his secret name in the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," it was a huge deal. You could tell by the glistening of tears in his eyes, and the mixture of hesitation and determination in his voice. He explained the concept of secret names to his friend in a succinct way, saying, "We do have our secret names, for use only amongst ourselves. We reveal them only to family: wives, parents, sisters, brothers." He starts to speak again, and it's clear what he's about to say, but Elrond cuts him off, gently telling him to save his words.

It's a tearful moment, and it's one that's meaningful and resonant in the context of the series, but perhaps even moreso with Tolkien's own take on secret names in mind. The author mentioned the nature of the dwarvish language Khuzdul several times throughout his works, and made it abundantly clear that it was a private language that dwarves rarely shared with anyone outside of their communities.