How The Rings Of Power Season Finale Sets Up The Black Númenóreans

Earlier this week, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" co-showrunner Patrick McKay spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that season 2 of the series is set to adapt a story about Sauron (Charlie Vickers) that comes straight from the Tolkien canon. While the writer-producer stayed mum on the details about which story he and J.D. Payne will be bringing to audiences when the show returns, we have a pretty good guess: the rise of the Black Númenóreans, which coincides with the eventual fall of the great city.

There are plenty of hints throughout this season that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is headed toward an adaptation of Akallabêth, the section of "The Silmarillion" that tells the story of Númenór's downfall. After all, the king who dies in the finale, Tar-Palantir (Ken Blackburn), is known as the second-to-last the city ever saw. The series also features Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), the off-putting anti-elf influencer who seems to be undermining Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and fueling his own agenda.

In "The Silmarillion," both Míriel and Ar-Pharazôn play a major part in the city's future, but the "Rings of Power" finale also hinted at another force that'll soon rise in Númenór, with a quick but meaningful shot of black flags flying over the city. The flags, which hang across the city and even replace the sails of ships in the harbor, initially herald the death of King Tar-Palantir to the returning hero Elendil (Lloyd Owen). But for those who have read Akallabêth, they're much more than a bad omen. Later, they'll also be the sign of the Black Númenóreans, a sinister group that Tolkien writes rose to power just as Númenór's troubles began.