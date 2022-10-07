The Rings Of Power Just Set Up Major Conflict In Númenor

Spoilers follow for the seventh episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The penultimate episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" slows down the pace after the action-packed battle for the Southlands, but still has major implications for the rest of the series. In the aftermath of the volcanic eruption, the people of Middle-earth reel from its apocalyptic effects, including those who visit on the behalf of Númenor. There still remains a sliver of hope for many who fought that day, but the cracks are starting to show in others. Despite renewed interest from their queen in slaying the evil that now conquers the Southlands, Númenor faces an uphill battle from here on out.

When the kingdom of Númenor first hedged its bets on the word of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), it was no easy task to convince their people that helping Middle-earth was the right move. The loss of Númenorean life only compounds those initial doubts, bringing them back to the surface after briefly squashing them. And now with injured royalty at the helm, it seems to be a situation ripe for the taking.