Fly You Fools: The Lord Of The Rings' Balrog Explained

This post contains spoilers for episode 7 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

In Peter Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring," the titular fellowship faces an ancient demonic threat in the mines of Moria. When surrounded by countless orcs inside the mines, a huge, demon-like fiery creature pursues the group to the bridge of Khazad-dûm, where Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) fights the creature. Right at the brink of victory, Gandalf is overwhelmed by the power of the creature, and shouts "Fly, you fools!" at his grief-stricken companions, as he falls into the depths of the Misty Mountains along with the demon.

As explained by Gandalf prior to the fight, this gigantic flaming beast is none other than a Balrog, who was inadvertently awakened by the dwarves while excavating too deep into the mines of Moria. Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" offers us a glimpse of this beast, who is seemingly awakened in the depths of the mines after the healed leaf of Lindon incinerates in front of the monster. This is obviously a prelude to what's about to occur, primarily the downfall of the dwarves and the fall of the mighty Khazad-dûm.

But, what exactly is a Balrog, and what role does this creature play in the fraught history of Middle-earth through the ages? Let's find out.