How The 'Expectation' Of Peter Jackson's Lord Of The Rings Influenced The Rings Of Power [Exclusive]

Prequels can sometimes lack the tension that comes from not knowing what will happen in a good story, since the overarching outcome of the narrative is not usually in question. For Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," this proves doubly challenging in that it's a prequel to a prequel, set before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and its precursor "The Hobbit," both of which have already received the cinematic treatment from director Peter Jackson. We know certain things are following a predetermined course, but the 3,000-year gulf of time that separates "The Rings of Power" from "The Lord of the Rings" has made the map of Middle-earth slightly less familiar.

With "The Rings of Power," the audience's expectation of how Middle-earth's future will look is something that influenced not only the show's writers, but also other members of the behind-the-scenes crew that has brought it to life as the most expensive TV series of all time. In an exclusive interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, "Rings of Power" head of prosthetics, Jamie Wilson discussed looking back to the future, as it were, while leading the team responsible for the crafting the prosthetics that bring the show's creatures to life — all those harfoots, gnarly orcs, and such.

"We're in a different age of Middle-earth [from the 'Lord of the Rings' movies]," Wilson said, "but you still have to hark back to them, because at the end of the day, the ages that we've already seen through past productions has created an expectation."