Why Amazon Ghosted Peter Jackson When Making The Lord Of The Rings TV Prequel

Well, this is awkward. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Award Chatter podcast, "The Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson discussed the upcoming series "The Rings of Power" and if it will correlate to his Oscar-winning film series. He also made some bold claims about how involved he was in the series, saying that he and writer-producer Fran Walsh were originally asked to be consultants but were later ghosted by Prime Video for undisclosed reasons.

"They asked me if I wanted to be involved — Fran and I — and I said, 'That's an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,'" he told Scott Feinberg. "So they said, 'As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we'll send them to you.' And the scripts never showed up."

That certainly doesn't sound good. These comments have since spurred Amazon, which owns and operates Prime Video, to release an even stranger statement regarding why they cut off contact.

"In pursuing the rights for our show, we were obligated to keep the series distinct and separate from the films," said the statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter. "We have the utmost respect for Peter Jackson and 'The Lord of the Rings' films and are thrilled that he is looking forward to watching 'The Rings of Power.'"