How The Rings Of Power Foreshadows Galadriel's Dark Vision In The Lord Of The Rings

(Warning: Spoilers for the finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will follow.)

Despite the popular conception of "The Lord of the Rings" as a simple and straightforward tale about good overcoming evil, the journey that Morfyyd Clark's younger and brasher Galadriel embarked on throughout the first season of "The Rings of Power" repeatedly focused on the great evil that even a righteous elven warrior is capable of succumbing to. Her tendency to be reckless — first with driving her fellow warriors so hard in the premiere during her hunt for Sauron that they essentially mutinied against her, and eventually reaching a boiling point as she threatened genocide against orcs to the point of making them sympathetic — might seem like it stands at odds with her far more graceful and measured portrayal in "The Lord of the Rings." But does it, really?

The season finale of "The Rings of Power" has been making headlines for finally revealing the face of Sauron, hiding in plain sight all along, but its biggest concern centered on Galadriel's increasingly fraught battle within herself. The character we previously knew as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) makes this internal struggle all the more intense as he subjects the elf to a downright biblical round of temptations in an attempt to sway her to his side. In fact, he even goes so far as to goad her with the line that she may become "stronger than the foundations of the earth."

Anyone who knows their "The Lord of the Rings" trivia immediately had their ears perk up at this specific line reading, which neatly foreshadows the crossroads that the character will eventually encounter thousands of years later during Sauron's next attempt at world domination. Here's how "The Rings of Power" brings it all together.