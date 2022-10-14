The Rings Of Power's Sauron Actor Didn't Know His Identity Until Later, But Was 'Suspicious'

Warning: major spoilers below for the season finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

With the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in the bag, fans have finally learned which character was Sauron in disguise all this time. While some experienced shock and betrayal at the news that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is actually the Dark Lord himself, it can't be anything compared to the surprise the cast must have felt. The casting process for "The Rings of Power" was uncharacteristically secretive: none of the actors auditioned knowing who they'd eventually be playing. That might seem unorthodox, but for a show that hinges on the origins of multiple well-known characters, it was a matter of necessity.

Like the rest of the cast, Vickers had very little clue about who he was auditioning for. His first auditions, the actor later discovered, were for the role of Elrond, who in the series is played by Robert Aramayo. "They must have decided they wanted to go in a different direction, but still wanted me," he told The Guardian. "So I did a few more auditions and eventually figured out I was playing a human, but I didn't know anything beyond that."

It wasn't until Vickers was cast that he learned about Halbrand, and even then his true identity wasn't revealed until months later. Still, Vickers had an inkling that his character wasn't exactly who he said he was, and it was a suspicion that began in the audition room.