The Rings Of Power Finally Acknowledges Galadriel's Romantic History (And Possibly Sets The Stage For More Drama)

Warning! Spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to follow.

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has been a compelling force in a sea of equally-compelling forces that make "The Rings of Power" such a wild ride. From the very beginning, she's been almost defined by her loss, which has accrued over centuries of war and death — a far cry from the detached, heavenly being that even casual fans recognize from Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film series. As she tells her unlikely new ward, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) in this week's episode of "The Rings of Power," she's indeed lost many kin: "My brother, Finrod," she says, while twirling the dagger that once belonged to him. "...And my husband."

And her husband?! Yeah, Galadriel didn't stutter: she's got a man. Or at least, she had one. It's complicated. Either way, "The Rings of Power" is finally addressing the elven lord in the room: Celeborn, who — according to Galadriel — went off to fight in the war against Morgoth and was never seen again. It's interesting that the series chooses this time to bring him into the fold, given his importance in the bigger picture. So why mention him now? Oh, we'll get to that — but first: who exactly is Celeborn, and what's his significance to "The Rings of Power"?