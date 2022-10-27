The Rings Of Power Showrunners Are A Little Too Coy On Whether The Stranger Is Gandalf

From the moment Daniel Weyman as "The Stranger" came plummeting down to Middle-earth at the end of the series premiere for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," viewers have suspected he's actually Gandalf. And why wouldn't they? Sure, The Stranger is younger-looking than we're used to seeing our favorite pipe weed-smoking wizard, and he's far more uncertain of himself (not to mention tolerant of halfling shenanigans), but it's only to be expected. After all, he's still clearly getting used to the whole being human thing.

The "Rings of Power" season 1 finale seemed to confirm what many of us had assumed all along, affirming that The Stranger is a force for good and an intimidating spell caster when he needs to be — and let us not forget that he, like Gandalf, seems to have a thing for moths (said with no judgment). But no, there's nary a point in the episode where The Stranger or anyone else in his orbit says the G-word. Technically, all that we really know is that he's one of the Istari or "Wizards" in the common tongue of Middle-earth, which means he could very well be Saruman, Radagast, or one of the far more mysterious "Blue Wizards."

But also, c'mon, of course he's Gandalf ... right? The "Rings of Power" has already tried to pull the rug out from under us once by having those three white-hooded evil magic-casters mistake him for Sauron (a reveal that would've made little to no narrative sense, had it stuck). For now, though, it seems "The Rings of Power" showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne are determined to draw out this mystery (well, again, "mystery") as long as they can manage it, for better or for worse.