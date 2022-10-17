The Rings Of Power Finale Writer Gennifer Hutchison On Sauron's Reveal, Shipping, And More [Exclusive Interview]

It's interesting when Sauron is saying all these things to Galadriel, he's not outwardly dark. So what was it like, crafting the sentences that he was saying?

Really fun, because you want to be able to read it — I always like to be able to read it both ways. I like to read it as sincere and manipulative. And so being able to really craft it in that way, it's tricky, but you're going, you're revising, you're just doing it over and over again until you really get that. Then having someone like Charlie Vickers playing that against Morfydd, it's so wonderful because they can play all those emotions and the margins between the lines, too. So you're able to really get that. They did such a fantastic job, that I was like, "Great. Perfect."

I know when you get chosen for specific episodes, you're still breaking it down [in the] writers' room and all of that. So how did you all split the duties for this episode?

So as all the writers in the writers' room, we broke the whole season together, and we broke every episode down fairly together as a group, like the beats. And then for this episode, J.D., Patrick, and I, we all had a hand in crafting every scene together. We all wrote all the scenes together. So it was really about me doing a draft and talking to them and shifting here, and then them doing a draft and then coming back. And so it was really a very collaborative working relationship in that way while still pulling from the collective room as well and all that. Those people, the rest of the writing staff is so amazing, all that brain power together.

I'm really curious about the scene where Galadriel is tempted. Obviously, that was a huge scene, but it also really calls back to the Peter Jackson films, that moment where she's tempted again. How much did you look back at that?

Yes, we definitely looked at that scene of temptation, which is such a kind of amazing scene with Galadriel because she's been so untouchable and regal up until then, and then she becomes dark. And the question was like, "There's some potential there. What would get someone to that place? How did the stoic person have that inside of her?" So we really wanted to play with that and show that and also show the idea of, this wasn't the first time she was tempted. So it kind of takes on hopefully this sort of added layer of, "No, I really passed the test because I'm being tested again." But yes, we absolutely looked at that scene so much and that exchange and built on it for this sequence.

I love the Stranger character so much. But it's so interesting that there were moments where he could have gone either way. And I'm wondering for you, do you feel like if the harfoots weren't there, if Nori wasn't there, if he hadn't been accepted, could he have gone a different way?

That's a really good question. I mean, I think that's a thing that people could speculate on. For me personally, I mean he's definitely very influenceable in that point, and I love the idea of the harfoots who are very small and the world doesn't know, having such a significant impact. And for them to direct a clearly powerful person down a good path, I love that idea. That's very Tolkienian to me — that the smallest among us can make a big difference.