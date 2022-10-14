The Harfoots Kept Up A Delightful Halfling Tradition In The Rings Of Power's Most Dire Moment

(Warning: Spoilers follow for the season 1 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.")

The season finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" proved that, even in its darkest moments, the series will look to the light for hope. This is especially true when it comes to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and the harfoots. Although a chunk of the story is relegated to finding out his true identity, the finale focuses on the friendship between the wizard and the halflings. As the Stranger chooses to be good in a world dictating he is evil, we see his harfoot friends fight at his side to keep it that way. But how do the halflings decide to help their (very) powerful friend? Well, by throwing rocks at the villains, of course.

Not only is the moment in question a great act of bravery by the harfoots, but it foreshadows a tradition long-held in the halfling family tree. Thousands of years after the events of "The Rings of Power," the hobbits in Peter Jackson's trilogy did the same to help a friend out during "The Fellowship of the Ring." It turns out that tradition started long before the events of those movies, but the harfoots have much better luck than the hobbits when it comes to throwing rocks.