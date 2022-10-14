The Harfoots Kept Up A Delightful Halfling Tradition In The Rings Of Power's Most Dire Moment
(Warning: Spoilers follow for the season 1 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.")
The season finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" proved that, even in its darkest moments, the series will look to the light for hope. This is especially true when it comes to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and the harfoots. Although a chunk of the story is relegated to finding out his true identity, the finale focuses on the friendship between the wizard and the halflings. As the Stranger chooses to be good in a world dictating he is evil, we see his harfoot friends fight at his side to keep it that way. But how do the halflings decide to help their (very) powerful friend? Well, by throwing rocks at the villains, of course.
Not only is the moment in question a great act of bravery by the harfoots, but it foreshadows a tradition long-held in the halfling family tree. Thousands of years after the events of "The Rings of Power," the hobbits in Peter Jackson's trilogy did the same to help a friend out during "The Fellowship of the Ring." It turns out that tradition started long before the events of those movies, but the harfoots have much better luck than the hobbits when it comes to throwing rocks.
Helping out a friend
At the start of the finale episode, the Stranger finds himself circled by members of a mysterious cult. The hooded figures, formally known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), the Ascetic (Kali Kopae), and the Nomad (Edith Poor), kidnap him, claiming the Stranger is their Dark Lord, Sauron. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her family come to the rescue, fending off the cultists in any way possible. Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani) throw rocks at the Dweller, which allows Nori to steal a powerful staff and give it to the Stranger. The momentary distraction was just enough to allow the tall wizard to use his abilities and the staff against the cult, disintegrating their very beings.
The fun moment brings levity to the pretty dire situation, but it also shows just how resourceful and resilient the harfoots are. A peaceful people, the harfoots carry no weapons — just the pure will to survive and protect their loved ones. And the Stranger is now one of them, a close friend to the harfoot and their descendants. Unfortunately, their go-to defensive move was not so successful next time around for the hobbits.
Didn't work this time
Despite the hobbits carrying on the tradition of pelting rocks at their enemies, it did not work out in their favor during "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." In the scene, Boromir (Sean Bean) finds himself battling an army of orcs to protect Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd). The two hobbits try to help out their friend and land a few solid hits with rocks, but the orcs overpower Boromir and impale him with arrows.
The tradition of throwing rocks at enemies may not exactly be the greatest solution, but it always speaks to the bravery of the halflings. In fact, it's a moment that propels Merry and Pippin forward to becoming full-fledged soldiers in the battle against Sauron. Likewise, the harfoots are just starting to realize that perhaps they have a place in Middle-earth outside their own personal situations. With Nori set to join the Stranger (*cough* Gandalf) on an adventure, perhaps she'll find herself on a similar journey. Here's hoping there will be some more stray rocks lying around when they encounter their first peril on the road ahead.
All episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" are now streaming on Prime Video.