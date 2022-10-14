The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Delve More Deeply Into J.R.R. Tolkien's Canon

If the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's gospels for you (and you're not a racist or a troll), it sounds like some good news is on the horizon: Season 2 of the series is already in development, and it's set to hew more closely to the author's vast canon than the first eight episodes.

This promise of more canon-compliance comes straight from showrunner Patrick McKay, who stopped by The Official Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Podcast (yes, that's its title) to talk about the finale and what's still to come for the massive series, which already has a multi-season plan mapped out. Host Felicia Day spoke with McKay and co-showrunner J.D. Payne about season 2, and McKay revealed that it will pull more directly from the texts.

"There's a lot of canon here, and season 1 is a place where there's an enormous amount of invention happening between tent poles and the canon," McKay notes. "Season 2 is a lot more canon that we're interested in adapting and bringing to life."

This isn't the first time this week that the writer-producer has hinted that the show's second season will include more stories straight from Tolkien's texts. Over at The Hollywood Reporter, he hinted that there will be more canonical Sauron shenanigans, capping off a conversation about the newly revealed dark lord by saying, "Season 2 has a canonical story. There may well be viewers who are like, 'This is the story we were hoping to get in season 1!' In season 2, we're giving it to them."