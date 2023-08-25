The Lord Of The Rings Animated Film Is Delayed, So The War Of The Rohirrim Will Have To Wait

Everyone knows that it's an awfully self-destructive idea to let the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes drag on in perpetuity, harming countless below-the-line crew members, theater owners, and more who rely on the film and television industries to make a living — everyone, that is, except for the AMPTP themselves, apparently. We recently wrote about one of the latest dominoes to fall as the highly-anticipated "Dune: Part 2" was pushed back to next year, becoming the latest casualty of the studios' abject refusal to present reasonable counterproposals in good faith as the sides struggle to work out a fair contract. Now, fantasy nerds are the latest fans to be victimized by the producers' unwillingness to, frankly, get their s*** together.

Deadline reports that the upcoming "The Lord of the Rings" anime film, "The War of the Rohirrim" (which /Film's Rafael Motamayor was lucky enough to preview footage from earlier this year), has officially been delayed as a result of Warner Bros.' scheduling reshuffle. With its original April 2024 release date ceded to "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" (which itself had to make way for the new release date of "Dune: Part 2"), fans can now expect "The War of the Rohirrim" to drop several months later than expected on December 13, 2024. Admittedly, any more amount of time afforded to overworked and overstressed animators is nothing but a good thing, potentially ensuring that they have enough runway to deliver a quality product worthy of the franchise's lofty standards. Plus, there's always been something special about "The Lord of the Rings" movies and a holiday season release, dating back to Peter Jackson's Middle-earth trilogies becoming a yearly December tradition.

