The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of Rohirrim Gives Us Middle-Earth Anime, And We Can't Wait [Annecy 2023]

One of the most anticipated animated movies of 2024 feels like a throwback to the early '00s, because it is all about Middle-earth. From the moment it was announced we were getting a "Lord of the Rings" anime film about the battle that gave Helm's Deep its name, it quickly became a must-see film. Now, thanks to a first look panel at the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the wait for the release of "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" on April 12, 2024, is all the more difficult, because this movie looks incredible.

Executive producers Jason DeMarco and Philippa Boyens, as well as director Kenji Kamiyama ("Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex," "Eden of the East") and producer Joseph Chou, took the stage, with Boyens talking about how the idea for a "Lord of the Rings" animated movie has been in talks for years. For Boyens, finding the right visual style was key, since the film required something realistic that wouldn't feel uncanny when compared to the live-action films. Eventually, the idea of an anime film stuck.

After that, it was all about finding the right story, one that was more than just a side story in between the movies. "We're not dictated by the ring or by Sauron's shadow, but it very much exists in this world," Boyens said, teasing that "The War of the Rohirrim" won't ignore the central part of the Third Age of Middle-earth, even if it isn't a direct part of the story.

The actual story, then, draws (like much of recent Tolkien adaptations) from the appendices, specifically three key paragraphs in Appendix A, which tell the story of the royal House of Eorl that ruled Roham. "It's not just about war, but about the wreckage of war," Boyens teased.