Star Wars: The High Republic's Vernestra Rwoh Will Be Played By Rebecca Henderson In The Acolyte

There were a lot of book announcements at the "Star Wars Celebration" panel for "The High Republic" today, including new titles by Claudia Gray, Alyssa Wong, and more. Streaming the whole panel on the "Star Wars" livestream, it seemed as though there would be nothing huge announced, and when host Krystina Arielle ended the panel 15 minutes early, everyone was a little confused.

But that's when she brought out Leslye Headland, the showrunner for "The Acolyte." That show is set between the eras of "The High Republic" and the fall of the Jedi era that begins with "The Phantom Menace," so crossovers between what's going on with the publishing initiative would likely have at least some bearing on the live-action project. Headland praised the assembled authors on the stage, saying:

"When I went in to pitch 'The Acolyte,' because it was a story of mine, and a story of the dark side of the Force, it was important to tell a story when the Jedi were at the height of their power. 'The High Republic' was a no-brainer. We would move the publishing into live action and the live action into George [Lucas'] films. I took it seriously to know the people on this stage put so much thought into building a beautiful publishing initiative, which is how my 'Star Wars' fandom was fed as a kid in the '80s and '90s. What we had was publishing and comic books. It's the legacy of 'Star Wars' for a new generation. To be a part of that, I felt like if I was going to be a part of that world, I was going to have to do it justice."

Then, she made a surprise announcement: she was using Vernestra Rwoh, a character from publishing, as a central character for "The Acolyte."