Pinpointing Exactly When The Acolyte Takes Place On The Star Wars Timeline

There will be spoilers for the first and second episodes of "Star Wars: The Acolyte," so beware.

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" is the latest Disney+ show that's set in a brand new space in the timeline of a galaxy far, far away. With no significant details to latch on to from the trailer, it's been a little difficult pinpointing exactly where the show is set. Showrunners and Lucasfilm have said in the press that it takes place at the end of the High Republic era, which the books have established take place starting about 200 years prior to the events of "The Phantom Menace."

With Vernestra Rwoh, a character appearing in both the High Republic books and "The Acolyte," some thought it would be useful to peg the timing of the show to her age, assuming that the species of Vernestra, which is Mirialan, ages at about the same rate as humans. For the longest time, it was thought these stories take place about 20 or 30 years after the events of "The High Republic" series.

But we were wrong.

The very beginning of the show tells us when it's set, and it's in quite an unexpected place.