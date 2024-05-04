The Acolyte Trailer Brings A Murder Mystery To The Star Wars Universe

After several "Star Wars" Disney+ shows set between the beginning of the prequel trilogy and the end of the sequel trilogy, the franchise is taking a bold step back in time with "The Acolyte." Set in the later years of the High Republic, around 100 years before the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," this story finds the Jedi at the height of their power and the dark side of the Force seemingly banished to the deepest shadows.

A new trailer for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" has been released in celebration of May the 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. The series was created by Leslye Headland, who previously worked on the mystery series "Russian Doll" and "Poker Face. In a recent interview with Total Film, Headland said that "The Acolyte" is another mystery show — and one of the mysteries is," How do the villains come to think that they're right?" Star Lee Jung-jae also teased that his character "takes part in the investigation of a very mysterious crime."

The promise of a show that explores morally grey areas with characters who are not closely tied to the Skywalker saga sounds very promising if, like me, you love "Andor" the most out of all the "Star Wars" shows so far. Check out the new trailer for "The Acolyte" above, and read on for more details.