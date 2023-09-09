Here's What ABY Means In The Star Wars Universe

George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars" takes place, as the opening chyron informs audiences, "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away." This phrase was meant to give the film a mythic, fairy tale feeling, letting audiences know that this was all ancient history, coming from a time of magic and wonderment. "Star Wars" is more about mythology and antediluvian, bardic storytelling than technology. This was not an aspirational future like "Star Trek," but an opera of the heroic past. One might pause to note that Lucas has never made a film set in the present, and the one film he made that was set in the future, "THX-1138," is bleak and pessimistic. Clearly, for Lucas, the past is a more comforting place than the present.

Of course, after Starwoids watched "Star Wars" hundreds of times on home video, some pesky technical questions about the makeup of the naturally began to arise. For instance, are the human-resembling characters humans? If they're from a distant galaxy, they are clearly some other species. And if that's the case, what is the name of their species? Or, if they are humans — as they are actually called throughout "Star Wars" — wouldn't they eventually travel to the Milky Way galaxy and populate Earth?

This then begs the question of when "a long time ago" is in years. And, wait, when "Star Wars" characters say "year," surely they don't mean "Earth year." Is a "Star Wars" year also 365 24-hour days?

In the franchise's expanded universe, years are merely recorded as being BBY or ABY, and even those designations didn't appear until "Star Wars" was 17 years old. There is a lot to explore when it comes to the universe's calendar-making. Let us delve into "Star Wars" time-mapping practices.