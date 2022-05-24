Why The New Star Wars Series The Acolyte Is Set During The High Republic Era

In the aftermath of the sequel trilogy's conclusion, recent entries in the "Star Wars" franchise have remained firmly (some might say "stubbornly") set in the time period surrounding either the original or prequel trilogies. Rather than move confidently forward beyond the scope of "The Rise of Skywalker" and tell brand-new stories with brand-new characters and no safety net in the form of George Lucas' prior ideas (many of which were borrowed heavily for the sequel trilogy overall, mind you), the powers that be have seen fit to double back towards the comfort of familiar iconography. Shows centered on the Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Cassian Andor (to name just a few) all collectively indicate the overall direction of the universe these days — one that's looking squarely in the rearview mirror.

And then there's the secrecy surrounding "The Acolyte." In the interest of full transparency, this is yet another planned streaming series that will be set in the past ... but at least it's so far back that the creative team will be forced to innovate, coming up with fresh characters and never-before-seen storylines. At this point, we'll take it!

Vanity Fair has unveiled a batch of fresh details about the series, with showrunner Leslye Headland ("Sleeping with Other People," "SMILF," "Russian Doll") finally shining some light on the story that, to this point, we only ever knew would be set during the newly-christened High Republic era.