Obi-Wan Kenobi Clip: He Must Be Trained

With the show's release mere days away, Lucasfilm and Disney have offered a little glimpse at what's to come in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" in the form of a new, brief clip. The "Star Wars" show is set to debut its first two episodes on Friday and the newly-revealed clip gives us a little bit of interaction between Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi, as well as Joel Edgerton's Owen Lars, aka Luke's Uncle Owen. Let's have a look, shall we?

He must be trained. Check out this clip from #ObiWanKenobi, and start streaming the two-episode premiere this Friday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gtI5q3vS7f — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 24, 2022

Like I said, brief. But we do get a strong sense of the tense nature of the relationship between these two characters. Owen and Obi-Wan are meeting at a market of sorts on Tatooine and it's very clear that this is not the first time that these two have talked since the Jedi dropped off Anakin Skywalker's son with his aunt and uncle at the end of "Revenge of the Sith." Despite whatever Obi-Wan's original intentions were, it's clear Owen has some disagreements here. There is a particularly painful line delivered from Owen regarding how Obi-Wan "trained his father." Ouch.

It's not clear how much we are going to see these two interact with one another throughout the show but then again, not much has been revealed. We know the Inquisitors are going to be involved, and we know Darth Vader is coming back, as portrayed by Hayden Christensen. Beyond that, much has been left up in the air. This is "Star Wars" after all. Would we expect it any other way?