Obi-Wan Kenobi Clip: He Must Be Trained
With the show's release mere days away, Lucasfilm and Disney have offered a little glimpse at what's to come in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" in the form of a new, brief clip. The "Star Wars" show is set to debut its first two episodes on Friday and the newly-revealed clip gives us a little bit of interaction between Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi, as well as Joel Edgerton's Owen Lars, aka Luke's Uncle Owen. Let's have a look, shall we?
He must be trained.
Like I said, brief. But we do get a strong sense of the tense nature of the relationship between these two characters. Owen and Obi-Wan are meeting at a market of sorts on Tatooine and it's very clear that this is not the first time that these two have talked since the Jedi dropped off Anakin Skywalker's son with his aunt and uncle at the end of "Revenge of the Sith." Despite whatever Obi-Wan's original intentions were, it's clear Owen has some disagreements here. There is a particularly painful line delivered from Owen regarding how Obi-Wan "trained his father." Ouch.
It's not clear how much we are going to see these two interact with one another throughout the show but then again, not much has been revealed. We know the Inquisitors are going to be involved, and we know Darth Vader is coming back, as portrayed by Hayden Christensen. Beyond that, much has been left up in the air. This is "Star Wars" after all. Would we expect it any other way?
The tense relationship between Owen and Ben
What's interesting about this clip, and this show overall, is it's clear this relationship is going to be filled in quite a bit. We know in "A New Hope" that Owen is aware of Ben Kenobi, and there is certainly a dismissive nature surrounding Owen's reaction to the man but we've never truly explored that relationship in a meaningful way on-screen. Unfortunately for Obi-Wan, it does not appear that it's going to be a nice and understanding friendship. That likely won't get better either, since Owen flat out calls Obi-Wan a "crazy old man" in "Star Wars: A New Hope." This show may finally reveal more of why Owen wants nothing to do with the Jedi Master.
The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow ("The Mandalorian") directs all six episodes of the limited series. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor, and writer Joby Harold serve as executive producers.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres May 27, 2022, on Disney+.