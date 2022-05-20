Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Deborah Chow Is Giving Us The Star Wars Story We've Been Waiting For [Interview]

I've been a "Star Wars" fan my whole life, and this is something I've been waiting for a long time. So it really is like a genuine pleasure to speak with you. I've got to ask, how cool is it being the person [who] gets to yell, "action" and "cut" when Darth Vader is on set?

It's pretty cool. I think the first time he came on the set, it was very special. He's immense and it's Darth Vader standing in front of you. So I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to direct Darth Vader.

You said you've been with the project for about three years now. I know it went through a bunch of different iterations. How much did it change from the time you signed on the dotted line to do this thing to the version we actually got?

It had already had development before I came on board, but I think from the starting point with me, we're obviously all starting with the same pieces. So everybody, I think, that's been involved with the project, we're starting with the legacy from the prequels and everything that George [Lucas] has sort of set out. So a lot of the elements were the same. I think the biggest thing for us is, it's a challenging story to tell. It's between two trilogies, it's these huge characters. We really wanted to make it a character-driven journey. So I think that was the biggest thing we were trying to do over the course of the development. And in my time on the project is just really get deeper into the character.

Obviously, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is the name of the show. We know the guy we're going to get the most time with, but there are a lot of other characters in the show outside of Obi-Wan. What was the character you were most excited to flesh out?

There are so many interesting characters, but I mean, obviously, the Obi-Wan/Vader of it all is the highlight of it. I think one of the most interesting things, for all of us, was revisiting these characters, but revisiting them at a different point in their lives. So they're not the exact same character that they were when we left them in "Revenge of the Sith" or in "A New Hope." I think that was the most exciting thing. Then I was also very excited to bring in some new characters, like Reva, and to introduce the Inquisitors, especially because we have such a strong legacy element that it felt to me that we really needed something new alongside it.