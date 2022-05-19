Obi-Wan Kenobi Revealed The Challenges Of Telling A Story Between Trilogies

It's gotten to the point where there are nearly as many "Star Wars" TV series and movies that take place between the events of the original and prequel "Star Wars" film trilogies as there are movies in those trilogies combined. It's one of the many challenges faced by "Obi-Wan Kenobi," a show that picks up with the titular Jedi (as once again played by Ewan McGregor) 10 years after "Revenge of the Sith." That it's a limited series also means it has to tell a self-contained story on top of acting as a prequel to the original trilogy and a sequel to the prequel trilogy. Does your head hurt yet?

Thankfully, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is directed by Deborah Chow, a filmmaker who did terrific work with a pair of episodes from "The Mandalorian" season 1 ("The Sin" and "The Reckoning"). But for all the experience she already has playing in the "Star Wars" TV sandbox, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and its placement in the franchise's timeline presented a unique challenge. In fact, at a press conference attended by /Film, Chow said that telling a story between "Star Wars" movie trilogies was the hardest part of the entire venture: