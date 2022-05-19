Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Shares What It Was Like To Reunite With Hayden Christensen

The "Star Wars" limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is set to debut on Disney+ in just a few days. The series will star Ewan McGregor as the title character, and will detail the events of Obi-Wan's life in the span between the 2005 film "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" and the original 1977 "Star Wars." At the end of "Sith," Obi-Wan battled his erstwhile apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) nearly to the death, leaving Anakin limbless and severely burnt next to a lava flow. Anakin was rescued by his new boss, the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and locked into a black suit, completing his transformation into Darth Vader. Anakin's son Luke was handed off to a nondescript couple on the backwater planet Tatooine, with Obi-Wan moving into a nearby cave where he would oversee the youngster's upbringing from afar. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will feature parts of that overseeing process.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" will also feature, perhaps inevitably, new encounters between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, likely full of animosity as the former had previously left the latter to die, and the latter having already personally murdered the attendants of a Jedi school and many others besides.

/Film attended a virtual press conference for the new show today, at which showrunner and director Deborah Chow ("The Mandalorian," "Jessica Jones," "American Gods") and McGregor discussed some of the details of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" — most notably how that reunion felt in terms of both "Star Wars" canon and on-set interaction.