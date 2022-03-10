The Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Scripts Were Scrapped For Being Too Dark

The long-awaited "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is just a couple of months away, with the show finally making its debut on Disney+ in May. Ewan McGregor will be back as the famed Jedi for the first time since "Revenge of the Sith," with "The Mandalorian" director Deborah Chow on board to usher the journey from behind the camera. And it turns out that we nearly got a very different version of the project, one that was much darker in nature, and one that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy hit the pause button on in favor of lightening things up a bit.

This news was revealed in a story about the upcoming "Star Wars" show done by Entertainment Weekly. The series had been heading towards an August 2020 filming start when Kennedy stepped in to make her voice heard. As the outlet reveals, Kennedy became concerned with the direction of the scripts, which were written by Hossein Amini, who had also been on board when the plan was to have McGregor return in a movie:

"We're looking, ultimately, to make a hopeful, uplifting story. And it's tricky when you're starting with a character in the state that Obi-Wan would be in coming off of Revenge of the Sith. That's a pretty bleak period of time. You can't just wave the magic wand with any writer and arrive at a story that necessarily reflects what you want to feel."

Instead, Joby Harold ("King Arthur Legend of the Sword") was brought in to take the show in a new, more hopeful direction, crafting the new story alongside Chow. The new show is set ten years after the events of "Episode III," though plot details are left quite vague right now.