Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Feature The Jedi Master Unable To Use The Force

The adventures of everyone's favorite sad Jedi loner are finally coming to Disney+ with the premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" later this month, and we're getting fresh new details about the upcoming series from a press junket that /Film attended leading up to the series premiere.

In an interview to promote the series, star Ewan McGregor, who plays the titular Jedi Master, shared some interesting tidbits about where the character is in his life when the series begins. McGregor also shared his excitement about getting to play a version of Obi-Wan that is closer to the one we originally saw in "Star Wars: A New Hope" back in 1977, played by Sir Alec Guinness.

When we first met "Old Ben" Kenobi in 1977, he was just a sad old man living out in the desert. But it turns out he's wizened "wizard" who has seen his fair share of tragedy, which we finally saw for ourselves in "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." In fact, he was there to keep an eye on the feisty farmboy Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Now, McGregor gets to bridge the gap between the youthful exuberance of the prequel version of the character and the older version from the original trilogy, and he's extremely excited for the task, even if it means he doesn't get to use his Force powers. Wait, what?