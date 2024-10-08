One Star Wars Actor Calls Disney Out For Not Protecting The Acolyte Cast From Trolls
It's been two years since /Film's Ryan Scott articulated why it's high past time to stop letting a vocal minority of toxic fans ruin "Star Wars" ... and yet, as a protocol droid who's fluent in over six million forms of communication once observed, "Here we go again."
Say what you will either for or against Leslye Headland's live-action series "The Acolyte," but surely we can all agree: anyone and everyone who insisted the show is bad because it's "woke" or made racist, sexist, and/or homophobic comments about the cast and crew should take a cue from the death sticks guy in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" and go home to rethink their life. That extends to all those folks who review-bombed "The Acolyte" on Rotten Tomatoes because they were upset that the show's ensemble is primarily composed of women and/or people of color (or that it has queer "vibes"), as well as those who directly targeted its creatives on social media. While these toxic individuals may be somewhat few relative to the actual number of people who care about "Star Wars" in general (it's quite a lot, in case you hadn't noticed), their actions can have a massive impact.
Case in point: As reported in a depressing article by Variety, studios are increasingly electing not to respond to these and other toxic fans by publicly supporting their artists like they have in the past. Instead, they've started putting together "specialized cluster[s] of superfans to assess possible marketing materials" to ensure their major franchise titles are as vanilla — in multiples meanings of the term — as possible. Okay, that's my interpretation and not Variety's, but that's the unspoken implication. Thankfully, "The Acolyte" actor Jodie Turner-Smith (who played the oh-so-cool-looking Force Witch Mother Aniseya on the show) isn't staying quiet about that in the wake of the "Star Wars" show's cancelation.
Doing nothing won't make the Empire (or toxic fans) go away
After John Boyega got frank about the racism he dealt with during his time in a galaxy far, far away and Kelly Marie Tran left social media upon being bombarded by racist and misogynistic attacks for her role as Rose Tico in the sequel trilogy, Disney and Lucasfilm seemed to learn their lesson. A few years later, when Moses Ingram had to deal with the same nonsense for her turn as Reva Sevander in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series (still one of that show's best parts), the House of Mouse and her costar Ewan McGregor denounced said racists in no uncertain terms. Yet, "The Acolyte" has now come and gone and still not a peep from the executive powers that be on that front.
Recalling comments made by her costar and onscreen daughter(s), Amandla Stenberg, on her Instagram (via USA Today), Turner-Smith called out Disney for not defending the "Acolyte" team against the vitriol online. "They've got to stop doing this thing where they don't say anything when people are getting f***ing dog-piled on the internet with racism and bulls***," the actor told Glamour Magazine. "It's just not fair to not say anything. It's really unfair." She added:
"It would just be nice if the people that have all the money were showing their support and putting their feet down. Say this is unacceptable: 'You're not a fan if you do this.' Make a really big statement and just see if any money leaves. I bet you it won't, because people of color, and especially Black people, make up a very large percentage of buying power. They might find that it's actually more lucrative for them, but everyone's using 'woke' like it's a dirty word."
Indeed, just as Owen Lars trying to lay low and stay off the Galactic Empire's radar didn't make those fictional space fascists magically go away (and even wound up costing him his life in one of the most important moments in the entire "Star Wars" franchise), ignoring toxic "Star Wars" fans isn't going to solve Disney's problems. Placating them isn't going to fix things either; the only message that sends is to keep doing what they're doing because it's working. Instead, they need to be reminded that "Star Wars" is for everyone and making it more inclusive will only benefit its storytelling. And if they can't appreciate that then, again, see Obi-Wan's advice to the death sticks guy.