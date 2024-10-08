One Star Wars Actor Calls Disney Out For Not Protecting The Acolyte Cast From Trolls

It's been two years since /Film's Ryan Scott articulated why it's high past time to stop letting a vocal minority of toxic fans ruin "Star Wars" ... and yet, as a protocol droid who's fluent in over six million forms of communication once observed, "Here we go again."

Say what you will either for or against Leslye Headland's live-action series "The Acolyte," but surely we can all agree: anyone and everyone who insisted the show is bad because it's "woke" or made racist, sexist, and/or homophobic comments about the cast and crew should take a cue from the death sticks guy in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" and go home to rethink their life. That extends to all those folks who review-bombed "The Acolyte" on Rotten Tomatoes because they were upset that the show's ensemble is primarily composed of women and/or people of color (or that it has queer "vibes"), as well as those who directly targeted its creatives on social media. While these toxic individuals may be somewhat few relative to the actual number of people who care about "Star Wars" in general (it's quite a lot, in case you hadn't noticed), their actions can have a massive impact.

Case in point: As reported in a depressing article by Variety, studios are increasingly electing not to respond to these and other toxic fans by publicly supporting their artists like they have in the past. Instead, they've started putting together "specialized cluster[s] of superfans to assess possible marketing materials" to ensure their major franchise titles are as vanilla — in multiples meanings of the term — as possible. Okay, that's my interpretation and not Variety's, but that's the unspoken implication. Thankfully, "The Acolyte" actor Jodie Turner-Smith (who played the oh-so-cool-looking Force Witch Mother Aniseya on the show) isn't staying quiet about that in the wake of the "Star Wars" show's cancelation.