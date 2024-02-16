Even The Death Sticks Were CGI In Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

When someone asks you, "Wanna buy some Death Sticks?" — just say no. Unless you're Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which case you can use a Jedi mind trick to convince the dealer that they don't want to sell you Death Sticks, and that they should instead go home and rethink their life.

It's a small throwaway moment in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," but Elan Sleazebaggano (as he's identified in the credits) has become one of those extremely minor "Star Wars" characters regarded with fondness by fans — like Porkins, Max Rebo, or Glup Shitto. "Everyone knows the 'Death Sticks Guy,'" declared the Death Sticks Guy himself, Matt Doran, in a recent interview with Empire magazine. "It's such a short scene, but it's amazing just how many people reacted to that one little tiny moment."

The moment is buried in the middle of an early chase scene through the underbelly of the city-planet Coruscant. Like much of "Attack of the Clones," the bulk of this sequence was filmed against a blue screen with minimal set elements. "It's frustrating a lot of the time," Ewan McGregor admitted in a 2002 interview with Star Wars Magazine, "because there's nothing there, and it's been much more so on this one. There's less and less here, which for an actor is not great."

When Obi-Wan disembarks from the speeder and follows his quarry into the Outlander Club, the practical set and throng of extras in alien make-up feel like a breath of fresh air. But there was no escaping George Lucas' enthusiasm for CGI, even in the smallest of details. Doran told Empire that the props department had made some real Death Sticks for him to hold, but Lucas chose to replace the one that Elan offers to Obi-Wan with a CGI version. Digital effects were also used to remove Doran's ears and to add a pair of antennapalps on top of his head.