Why The Mandalorian Season 4 May Never Happen

Beyond the logistical concerns, it very much seems like Lucasfilm is building to some sort of conclusion to the larger story around Mando. That includes the spinoff series "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Ahsoka," which Favreau is involved in making alongside Dave Filoni. Now serving as the chief creative officer at Lucasfilm, Favreau is known best for his work on animated shows such as "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels." Rather crucially, Filoni is also developing a "Star Wars" movie that is said to serve as the culmination of all these various "Mandalorian" shows. Not to get too far into speculation territory here, but it does seem very much like that film is going to be an adaptation (of sorts) of the "Heir to the Empire" storyline involving Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It's all but assured that Mando and Grogu would also show up in that movie to help send off this corner of the "Star Wars" universe. But if this really is all building to some big showdown with Thrawn, that would serve as one heck of a conclusion to this saga. At that point, another season of "The Mandalorian" might feel superfluous. More importantly, Lucasfilm is developing a host of other projects that suggest the studio is looking to take the franchise in new directions.

Most recently, it was revealed that Simon Kinberg ("Star Wars Rebels," "Dark Phoenix") is developing a new "Star Wars" trilogy. That's just the tip of the iceberg. We also have James Mangold's "Dawn of the Jedi" movie, as well as the new movie that will see Daisy Ridley's Rey training a new Jedi Order. There are several other movies in various stages of development, including one from Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine"). This is to say nothing of what Lucasfilm is planning on the TV side, but with shows like "Skeletron Crew" just around the corner, it seems there's more to look forward to there as well.

All of this is to say, for now, Lucasfilm hasn't definitively stated that "The Mandalorian" season 4 won't happen. It can't be ruled out entirely. After all, at one point it seemed like "Episode VII" would never happen, but "The Force Awakens" hit theaters in 2015. So, who knows? But for now at least it appears these characters have a future on the silver screen as opposed to Disney+.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.