The Mandalorian Season 4 Has Already Been Written, Will Tie In With Ahsoka

We're so close to the third season of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ that you can almost feel the hug that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) gave Grogu during their reunion in "The Book of Boba Fett." (Go watch the last few episodes of that, even if you didn't watch the show. It's pretty much "The Mandalorian" season 2.5.) If you think the prospect of seeing the tiny green child in his fuzzy little shearling coat again is exciting, wait until you hear this news; "The Mandalorian" season 4 is already written! Not only that, but it's going to tie into the highly anticipated "Ahsoka" series!

That's a lot to take in, so give yourself a second to sip your soup like Grogu and process it all. According to an interview creator Jon Favreau did with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau wrote the scripts for the as-yet-unconfirmed season 4 of the series during post-production for the third season. He told BFM TV:

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already. We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

Much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars Disney+ shows are connected (outside of the upcoming series "The Acolyte" starring Amandla Stenberg, set far in the past). That means having the knowledge of where the show could go if it's renewed (and it would be wildly shocking if it wasn't) is important to the crew going forward.