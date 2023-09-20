Ahsoka Delivered A Major Star Wars Event More Than 30 Years In The Making

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 6, "Far, Far Away."

It took roughly five and a half episodes, but "Ahoska" finally delivered on one of its biggest promises with its sixth episode, "Far, Far Away." Ever since the first trailer debuted, it's been explicitly clear that Grand Admiral Thrawn was going to be a big part of the show's proceedings. At long last, the Imperial mastermind made his live-action debut after Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and Sabine Wren completed the trek to a galaxy far, far away, where Thrawn has spent the last decade and change in exile. The moment was pretty epic and that felt rather appropriate, as this was a "Star Wars" moment more than 30 years in the making.

Thrawn, up until the premiere of this episode, was easily one of the most beloved characters in all of "Star Wars" that had never appeared in live-action. Even before Dave Filoni brought him back in "Star Wars Rebels," making him part of the official canon under the Disney era of Lucasfilm, Thrawn remained a cherished part of the franchise's history. Now, he's poised to become a big part of the future and make himself known to an even larger section of the fanbase. To put it very lightly, this is an immensely big deal.

In the show, it is actor Lars Mikkelsen who had the honor of bringing Thrawn to life in live-action for the first time. Mikkelsen also voiced the character in "Rebels," which helps bring a little bit of consistency to the whole thing for fans who have been following along since he made his animated debut several years back. Luckily, Mikkelsen had the right look to become the blue alien military mastermind in the flesh as well. But before talking about the character's future, we should probably talk a little bit about his rich past within the franchise.