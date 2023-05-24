Pedro Pascal Confirms His Role On The Mandalorian Is Pretty Much Only Voiceover These Days

While Pedro Pascal will now and forever be associated with "The Mandalorian," as he has helped bring the title character of the beloved "Star Wars" show to life, the actor is only owed partial credit these days. Pascal has confirmed that he is mostly just providing the voice for Mando these days, with the rest of the team doing the heavy lifting on set. So for those who may have been wondering how much time Pascal spends on set, the answer seems to be close to none at all.

Pascal recently participated in a roundtable with several other actors for The Hollywood Reporter, including Kieran Culkin ("Succession") and Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man"). During the conversation, was asked how he balanced being in both "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian." The actor was asked if his work in "Star Wars" can just be voiceover, and Pascal said, "For a lot of it, yeah." Culkin was surprised by this, jokingly replying, "It's all a lie!"

Brendan Wayne largely plays Din Djarin, aka Mando, on set these days, with Lateef Crowder handling a lot of the stunt work. After they do the tough stuff, Pascal can lend his voice to the character in post-production. Expounding further, Pascal explained how his reduced on-set workload came to be.

"There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn't up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount [he pretends to tug at his neck, where the suit would chafe]. But now we've figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else."

That something else, of course, was HBO's "The Last of Us."