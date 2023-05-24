Pedro Pascal Confirms His Role On The Mandalorian Is Pretty Much Only Voiceover These Days
While Pedro Pascal will now and forever be associated with "The Mandalorian," as he has helped bring the title character of the beloved "Star Wars" show to life, the actor is only owed partial credit these days. Pascal has confirmed that he is mostly just providing the voice for Mando these days, with the rest of the team doing the heavy lifting on set. So for those who may have been wondering how much time Pascal spends on set, the answer seems to be close to none at all.
Pascal recently participated in a roundtable with several other actors for The Hollywood Reporter, including Kieran Culkin ("Succession") and Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man"). During the conversation, was asked how he balanced being in both "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian." The actor was asked if his work in "Star Wars" can just be voiceover, and Pascal said, "For a lot of it, yeah." Culkin was surprised by this, jokingly replying, "It's all a lie!"
Brendan Wayne largely plays Din Djarin, aka Mando, on set these days, with Lateef Crowder handling a lot of the stunt work. After they do the tough stuff, Pascal can lend his voice to the character in post-production. Expounding further, Pascal explained how his reduced on-set workload came to be.
"There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn't up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount [he pretends to tug at his neck, where the suit would chafe]. But now we've figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else."
That something else, of course, was HBO's "The Last of Us."
Not uncommon in Star Wars history
Pascal has donned the armor before, with the actor showing his face in episodes like "The Rescue." But the helmet stayed on in "The Mandalorian" season 3, and now we know why. When asked if he now sees the show and if he would do things differently in the armor, Pascal described the work of Wayne and Crowder as "great." Though he also added, "There are things that you have to let go of in terms of what can be an OCD level of attention to detail" before concluding that "wanting your component of that to fit perfectly into the collage, you really have to give it all up."
Fans may feel some kind of way about the fact that Pascal is a smaller part of the show these days, but the fact of the matter is that "Star Wars" has been doing stuff like this since the very beginning. George Lucas cast the muscle-bound David Prowse to play Darth Vader on set, but James Earl Jones famously provided the voice for the beloved villain. The marriage of the two works perfectly. Similarly, Jeremy Bulloch played Boba Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back," while Jason Wingreen (and later Temuera Morrison) provided the voice. This is par for the course.
The lingering question, though, is whether or not this will be limiting in the future. "The Mandalorian" season 4 is already in the works, and Dave Filoni is working on a film that will be the culmination of the Mando-verse. What if Filoni and Jon Favreau want more of Din with his helmet off? Will Pascal be too busy doing other things? One imagines the actor would make time for what was required of him, but it certainly is worth considering. Either way, Pascal is being honest about his level of contribution these days, and we no longer have to wonder.