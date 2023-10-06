Thrawn's Victory In Ahsoka Is Tied Directly To Existing Star Wars Canon

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 8 — "The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord."

Season 1 of "Ahsoka" reintroduced Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the great villains of "Star Wars," to a galaxy far, far away. Created by Timothy Zahn, he originally started as the big bad guy in the "Heir to the Empire" trilogy of books that first began in 1991 and helped kickoff a new renaissance of "Star Wars." He's been a fan favorite ever since.

One of the big concerns from fans when Disney decided to officially relegate the only marginally canon novels that had been published to that point into "Legends" was that Thrawn was no longer a part of the official "Star Wars" continuity. That changed when the third season of "Star Wars Rebels" arrived and the character stepped in as the major villain for the rest of that show's tenure. Timothy Zahn was also tapped to write six more books about him that conformed to the current canon and "Ahsoka" was able to bring him into the world of live-action.

In the season 1 finale, Thrawn talks about how he will no longer underestimate the vain heroics of a lone Jedi, and admits that he, too, has been foiled in the past by a lone Jedi and won't let that happen again. Let's break down how his victory in the episode ties in directly to his storyline on "Rebels."