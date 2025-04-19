Ahsoka Season 2 Will Deliver An Unexpected Star Wars Showdown
Star Wars Celebration is happening as we speak in Japan. It's been a couple of years since Disney and Lucasfilm put on one of these events, so there's a lot of news to get through. We already had the announcement of "Star Wars: Starfighter," a brand new movie starring Ryan Gosling. On the TV side of things, Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni took to the stage to pull back the curtain on "Ahsoka" season 2, which is about to begin filming. While much remains under wraps, he confirmed that an unexpected yet fascinating showdown is coming our way when the show returns.
During the panel, Filoni, who is returning to write and direct "Ahsoka" season 2, revealed that none other than Admiral Ackbar will be returning to the "Star Wars" galaxy when the show returns. A mold of the costume was also shown, which you can check out below. "It took all of my effort to resist writing the line, 'It's a Trap!'" Filoni quipped in clear reference to Ackbar's legendary moment in "Return of the Jedi" after the character's face mold was revealed during the panel. But Filoni also had more to say, which is where things get interesting.
"We've got Admiral Ackbar back for season 2 in a much, much, much bigger way. In fact, because this crowd will get it, he's gonna go head-to-head with Thrawn. Boom! Right. That's what I want to see. Give 'em some competition. What's a Death Star compared to the blue guy? Let's go for it."
And there we have it. Filoni also added, "Neil Scanlon and I collaborated and I said, 'Neil I want all of the wiggle that the puppet had." So we're getting a practical Ackbar going up against Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is headed back to the main galaxy to try and re-ignite the Empire under his rule. Apparently, it's up to Ackbar to help stop his evil plan.
Admiral Ackbar can get the screen time he deserves in Ahsoka season 2
Most everyone knows Admiral Ackbar from his infamous moment in "Return of the Jedi," but he's more than just a meme. Ackbar slyly became a very important character in the "Star Wars" galaxy over the years. He was always, under the surface, a key leader within the Rebellion, but he later became a key figure within the new government as well, coming out of retirement to help Leia Organa keep the New Republic functioning as the First Order was rising. Animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" also did a lot to help further the character's rich history.
"Ahsoka" season 2 will continue to fill in the gaps between "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens," which is prime time for Ackbar within the New Republic. As one of the military leaders of the galactic government, it makes every bit of sense that he would be tasked with stopping Thrawn in his tracks. One great military mind going up against another. Those who have seen "Rebels" or have read Timothy Zahn's books know that Thrawn is one of the most brilliant minds in the galaxy. Let them fight.
Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Thrawn in "Rebels," is returning to play the character once again in the show's second season. Speaking further, Filoni explained that Thrawn is the "perfect" villain for this time period because of Zahn's "Heir to the Empire' novels from the '90s, which introduced the character to the franchise. "Thrawn is a villain who doesn't use the Force but holds his own against everybody," Filoni added. "He's very smart. He's very tactical. He's a warrior. He's a great leader of the military, something we didn't get to experience a lot in the 'Star Wars' movies."
Filoni, the mastermind behind "The Clone Wars," is known for wanting to keep secrets until the time is right. So, if he's willing to reveal this showdown, what secrets is he still keeping? That's the big question. With Filoni building up to a movie that ties together the events of "The Mandalorian" and its spinoffs, one assumes there will be plenty of surprises in store.
"Ahsoka" season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.