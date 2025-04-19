Ahsoka Season 2 Will Deliver An Unexpected Star Wars Showdown

Most everyone knows Admiral Ackbar from his infamous moment in "Return of the Jedi," but he's more than just a meme. Ackbar slyly became a very important character in the "Star Wars" galaxy over the years. He was always, under the surface, a key leader within the Rebellion, but he later became a key figure within the new government as well, coming out of retirement to help Leia Organa keep the New Republic functioning as the First Order was rising. Animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" also did a lot to help further the character's rich history.

"Ahsoka" season 2 will continue to fill in the gaps between "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens," which is prime time for Ackbar within the New Republic. As one of the military leaders of the galactic government, it makes every bit of sense that he would be tasked with stopping Thrawn in his tracks. One great military mind going up against another. Those who have seen "Rebels" or have read Timothy Zahn's books know that Thrawn is one of the most brilliant minds in the galaxy. Let them fight.

Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Thrawn in "Rebels," is returning to play the character once again in the show's second season. Speaking further, Filoni explained that Thrawn is the "perfect" villain for this time period because of Zahn's "Heir to the Empire' novels from the '90s, which introduced the character to the franchise. "Thrawn is a villain who doesn't use the Force but holds his own against everybody," Filoni added. "He's very smart. He's very tactical. He's a warrior. He's a great leader of the military, something we didn't get to experience a lot in the 'Star Wars' movies."

Filoni, the mastermind behind "The Clone Wars," is known for wanting to keep secrets until the time is right. So, if he's willing to reveal this showdown, what secrets is he still keeping? That's the big question. With Filoni building up to a movie that ties together the events of "The Mandalorian" and its spinoffs, one assumes there will be plenty of surprises in store.

"Ahsoka" season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.