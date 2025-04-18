Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie Is Finally Taking The Franchise Somewhere New

It's been more than five years since we had a "Star Wars" movie in theaters, which is pretty surprising given that Disney once promised an entry annually from the legendary franchise after its purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. In any case, the next era of a galaxy far, far away on the big screen is finally taking shape. We've known for some time that Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" would arrive in 2026. As for what comes after? That honor goes to the newly announced "Star Wars: Starfighter" from director Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine").

Though it had previously been revealed that Levy was working on a "Star Wars" movie with Ryan Gosling ("Barbie," "Blade Runner 2049") attached to star, it was finally confirmed, title and all, during Star Wars Celebration in Japan. While plot details remain firmly under wraps, the movie is now officially set to arrive in May 2027 and will take place approximately five years after the events of 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." Gosling will also be playing a new character.

"You might have caught a little bit of a glimpse," Levy teased during an interview at Star Wars Celebration. He was alluding to a new starship that was previewed during the presentation, but he also made it clear that "new" is the keyword here. As the filmmaker put it:

"The movie is a new adventure. It's new characters, it takes place in a new period of time after the Battle of Exegol, after 'Episode IX.' There's so many opportunities to tell a 'Star Wars' story that has all of the heart, and action, and fun of 'Star Wars,' but to do it in ways that are new and original. That starship, that peek of that starship, is just one example of the design of a world that we haven't seen on screen."

"New" was the word being thrown around an awful lot, which is likely going to come as welcome news to a great many fans. To that end, fans in attendance went apes**t after Levy talked about the newness of this movie.