Every Star Wars Movie That Has Been Canceled At Disney

As of this writing, it's been more than five years since we've had a "Star Wars" movie in theaters, dating back to "The Rise of Skywalker" at the end of 2019 — though it hasn't been for a lack of trying on Disney and Lucasfilm's part. In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, many, many "Star Wars" movies have entered development. There are probably several that we'll never hear about. Most of these movies never actually got made.

We're finally getting back to a place where this beloved franchise will return to theaters, with director Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" set to arrive in 2026. Beyond that, we've got a new movie starring Daisy Ridley's Rey in development, as well as a movie from "Clone Wars" maestro Dave Filoni that will tie together all of the shows in the "Mandalorian" universe. Not to mention a possible new trilogy from Simon Kinberg ("Dark Phoenix"). In short, there is much to look forward to.

But what about the movies that didn't make the cut? What projects were scrapped along the way? We're going to take a look at every "Star Wars" movie that was canceled during the Disney era of Lucasfilm, and try to determine why they didn't happen. Let's dive in.