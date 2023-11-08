Another One Bites The Space Dust: That Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie Isn't Happening
Not that this is going to come as a big surprise at this point to anyone who has been following the goings on at Lucasfilm, but Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" movie is not happening. The head of Marvel Studios has been reportedly trying to develop an entry in a galaxy far, far away for several years now. Back in March, it was reported that Feige's movie and Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron" had both been shelved. Now, Feige has addressed the situation directly — and rather bluntly.
The chief architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight at a premiere event for "The Marvels" in Las Vegas. During the conversation, Feige was asked point-blank if his "Star Wars" movie is still happening. He simply replied by saying "No." So there we have it. Not an ounce of ambiguity. For what it's worth, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy addressed the situation regarding Feige's project in April during Star Wars Celebration and had the following to say about it:
"Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I guess, fandom, but [...] nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea, because as everybody knows, Kevin is a huge 'Star Wars' fan. And if, you know, he did come up with something, I would be all ears, but that's never really happened, so. [...] It's not an abandoned project, it just didn't happen."
Very little in the way of concrete information has come to light about this project so far, other than Michael Waldron ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Rick and Morty") was tapped to pen the script at one point. As for how much he actually got down on paper? That remains a mystery as well. Either way, whatever work was done was all for naught.
The growing graveyard of unmade Star Wars movies
Even though Feige is one of the most successful producers in Hollywood history, and one of the most important executives under Disney's vast corporate umbrella, that wasn't enough to get his "Star Wars" film off the ground. This all dates back to 2019 when he actually pitched the folks at Lucasfilm (although, in true Feige fashion, he was tight-lipped about it). "I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe. But that's sort of all that can be said for now," he teased at the time.
This now joins an ever-growing list of "Star Wars" movies that entered development during the Disney era of Lucasfilm only to be abandoned somewhere along the way. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ("Game of Thrones") were developing a trilogy that went by the wayside, "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson's trilogy appears to be going nowhere six years after it was announced, and we recently learned that Guillermo del Toro developed a Jabba the Hutt movie that didn't go anywhere. Those are but a few examples, of which there are many.
While we haven't had a "Star Wars" movie in theaters since "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019, Lucasfilm currently has several in development, including a Jedi origin movie from James Mangold ("Logan"), a new Jedi Order movie that will focus on Rey, and a movie from Dave Filoni that will take place during the "Mandalorian" era. Disney has three release dates locked down for the franchise, with two films due to arrive in 2026 and another in 2027. As for which movies will actually go the distance? It's anyone's guess at this point.
The next "Star Wars" movie is currently dated for May 22, 2026.