Another One Bites The Space Dust: That Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie Isn't Happening

Not that this is going to come as a big surprise at this point to anyone who has been following the goings on at Lucasfilm, but Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" movie is not happening. The head of Marvel Studios has been reportedly trying to develop an entry in a galaxy far, far away for several years now. Back in March, it was reported that Feige's movie and Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron" had both been shelved. Now, Feige has addressed the situation directly — and rather bluntly.

The chief architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight at a premiere event for "The Marvels" in Las Vegas. During the conversation, Feige was asked point-blank if his "Star Wars" movie is still happening. He simply replied by saying "No." So there we have it. Not an ounce of ambiguity. For what it's worth, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy addressed the situation regarding Feige's project in April during Star Wars Celebration and had the following to say about it:

"Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I guess, fandom, but [...] nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea, because as everybody knows, Kevin is a huge 'Star Wars' fan. And if, you know, he did come up with something, I would be all ears, but that's never really happened, so. [...] It's not an abandoned project, it just didn't happen."

Very little in the way of concrete information has come to light about this project so far, other than Michael Waldron ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Rick and Morty") was tapped to pen the script at one point. As for how much he actually got down on paper? That remains a mystery as well. Either way, whatever work was done was all for naught.