Guillermo Del Toro Still Gets Bitter Over His Scrapped Jabba The Hutt Star Wars Movie

By my count, there have been approximately eight billion "Star Wars" movies announced or rumored over the last few years. The "Game of Thrones" guys were going to make a trilogy (until it got canceled). Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was developing a "Star Wars" project (it never really got off the ground). "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins was going to direct "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" (that's been shelved too). Supposedly we still might get movies from Taika Waititi and Rian Johnson one day. And then there are the three movies announced at Star Wars Celebration this year, from directors James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Somewhere in that long list of names is beloved genre movie director Guillermo del Toro, who has collected three Oscars so far and won the hearts of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy fans all over the world. Del Toro was originally approached to direct "Star Wars: Episode VII," but turned the offer down because he was too busy. A few years later he revealed at Comic-Con that he had an idea for a "Godfather"-style gangster movie about the rise of Jabba the Hutt through the criminal underbelly of the "Star Wars" universe, joking that he loves Jabba "because it's the character that looks the most like me."

At the time, del Toro cautioned, "This is not real, this is me as a fat geek just geeking out and talking about it," reminding his gathered fans that "my IMDb page is made of headlines of a lot of stuff that I'll never do." (You might even say that his IMDb page is a mountain of madness.) But del Toro actually did almost end up making a Jabba the Hutt movie, before it too joined the IMDb graveyard.