Guillermo Del Toro Shared Test Footage From His Unmade At The Mountains Of Madness Project A Decade Ago

One of the most frustrating never-made movies of all time is Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of HP Lovecraft's immortal "At the Mountains of Madness," an epic horror story that has almost singlehandedly kept Lovecraft's particularly disturbing brand of tentacled terror in the public consciousness since its original publication in 1936.

It is the tale of a group of explorers who uncover some horrible artifacts and creatures in Antarctica that might or might not prove that humanity is but the insect-like byproduct of the real inhabitants of this planet, all who serve the massive Eldritch Horror Old God Cthulhu. So much of del Toro's work has been impacted by Lovecraft that it only made sense for him to direct the author's most famous story. And boy, if he had made it, it would have been something really special.

In the mid-2000s he was developing the movie as a massive $150 million R-rated spectacle for Universal with James Cameron producing and Tom Cruise starring. We already knew the world lost out on something cool when that project died on the vine, but now del Toro is making the heartache even more potent as he released a never-before-seen CGI test that ILM did while they were prepping the movie.