Guillermo Del Toro Wants To Make At The Mountains Of Madness For Netflix, Take It In A 'Weirder' Direction

One of the most famous never-made movies in Hollywood history is Guillermo del Toro's big-budget H.P. Lovecraft adaptation, "At the Mountains of Madness." Del Toro was planning to adapt Lovecraft's tale of terror as a $150 million-budgeted movie with Tom Cruise in the lead and James Cameron producing, and you'd think the combo of del Toro, Cameron, and Cruise would be enough to excite any studio. Instead, Universal, where the project was set up, eventually got cold feet and del Toro never got to scale those "Mountains of Madness."

But some big things have changed since the project fell apart. Primarily, del Toro's "The Shape of Water" won him both Best Picture and Best Director Oscars and that's the sort of thing that gives you clout in showbiz. So will Guillermo del Toro ever try to revive "At The Mountains of Madness"? During an appearance on The Kingcast (co-hosted by /Film's own Eric Vespe), the filmmaker revealed he hasn't given up hope just yet, and that he even pitched Netflix on the project.

In 2004, word broke that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct a film adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft novella "At the Mountains of Madness." However, that never entirely got off the ground. No matter — del Toro bided his time, and by 2010, after walking around from helming the first film in "The Hobbit" trilogy, del Toro's "At the Mountains of Madness" was back on track at Universal. The filmmaker's vision for the project was grand: blockbuster king James Cameron would produce, special effects house Industrial Light & Magic would handle the effects, and Tom Cruise would star. All of this wasn't going to be cheap, and the projected budget for the flick was somewhere around $150 million. And oh yeah, it was going to be rated R. What's the worst that could happen?