Guillermo Del Toro Almost Directed A Star Wars Movie Starring Jabba The Hutt

This is why we can't have nice things. Even though Guillermo del Toro has created some of the most indelible movies we've ever seen, there's an even longer list of unmade projects that the famed Mexican filmmaker has been attached to at one point or another over the decades ... but was never able to bring over the finish line. (Seriously, it even has its own Wikipedia page and it's not even a complete list!) Sadly, most (if not all) of these will never come to fruition, leaving the rest of us to endlessly daydream about the possibilities. From "The Hobbit" to "At the Mountains of Madness" to his much scarier version of "Haunted Mansion," every del Toro fan remains haunted by what could have been.

His latest brush with franchise glory will come as no surprise to those who've been following the bread crumbs throughout the last several years. In 2015, we covered some intriguing quotes about what he'd do should he ever find himself in charge of a "Star Wars" movie — in short, a Jabba the Hutt gangster movie in the vein of "The Godfather," documenting the ruthless slug's rise to villainy. When Disney put their focus on the movie that would become "The Force Awakens," del Toro was one of the first names they called, though his schedule was far too packed at the time to even consider it. Finally, we'd last heard in 2017 that the director had actually met with Kathleen Kennedy, but those discussions never went very far, either.

Now, longtime industry veteran and del Toro's "Blade II" writer David Goyer has poured fuel on the fire all over again. In a new interview, Goyer reveals he'd written a "Star Wars" script to be directed by del Toro. And the normally tight-lipped del Toro confirmed its focus: Jabba the Hutt.