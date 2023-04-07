Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Never Really Got Off The Ground, But Kathleen Kennedy Is Open To Ideas

Kathleen Kennedy, the President of Lucasfilm, wanted to clear things up when it came to Marvel President Kevin Feige's unnamed, mysterious, allegedly canceled "Star Wars" project, and she had the chance to do so at this weekend's "Star Wars" Celebration in London, England. Kennedy sat down with IGN to talk about everything around the future of "Star Wars," and revealed that Feige's project never existed in the first place, which means it wasn't really canceled, either. She also said she's extremely open to hearing a pitch from him, so there's always a chance we'll see a Feige-created "Star Wars" project in the future.

While "Loki" writer Michael Waldron was allegedly attached to write Feige's film, Kennedy asserted that the project had never materialized at all as far as she was concerned. That might mean there is an idea and the beginnings of a script and nothing else, it might mean that all of the news about a potential Feige "Star Wars" flick was based purely in speculation and hopes, or it might mean some secret third option known only to people who have visited Skywalker Ranch. There are tons of "Star Wars" projects in the works right now, and Feige is currently plenty busy overseeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so we probably won't see a Feige "Star Wars" film anytime soon. But Kennedy is open to the idea, at least!