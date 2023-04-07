Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Never Really Got Off The Ground, But Kathleen Kennedy Is Open To Ideas
Kathleen Kennedy, the President of Lucasfilm, wanted to clear things up when it came to Marvel President Kevin Feige's unnamed, mysterious, allegedly canceled "Star Wars" project, and she had the chance to do so at this weekend's "Star Wars" Celebration in London, England. Kennedy sat down with IGN to talk about everything around the future of "Star Wars," and revealed that Feige's project never existed in the first place, which means it wasn't really canceled, either. She also said she's extremely open to hearing a pitch from him, so there's always a chance we'll see a Feige-created "Star Wars" project in the future.
While "Loki" writer Michael Waldron was allegedly attached to write Feige's film, Kennedy asserted that the project had never materialized at all as far as she was concerned. That might mean there is an idea and the beginnings of a script and nothing else, it might mean that all of the news about a potential Feige "Star Wars" flick was based purely in speculation and hopes, or it might mean some secret third option known only to people who have visited Skywalker Ranch. There are tons of "Star Wars" projects in the works right now, and Feige is currently plenty busy overseeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so we probably won't see a Feige "Star Wars" film anytime soon. But Kennedy is open to the idea, at least!
'I would be all ears'
When asked about some of the canceled or abandoned "Star Wars" projects, like "Rogue Squadron" and Kevin Feige's planned film, Kathleen Kennedy was quick to set the record straight:
"Kevin Feige's project was something announced in the press, or I guess, fandom, but there was, nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea, because as everybody knows, Kevin is a huge 'Star Wars' fan. And if, you know, he did come up with something, I would be all ears, but that's never really happened, so. [...] It's not an abandoned project, it just didn't happen."
She went on to explain that a potential series based on the adventures of Lando Calrissian and "Rogue Squadron" weren't canceled or shelved, either, though the reasoning on both of those was a bit different. With regards to Feige's planned "Star Wars" movie, she seemed interested in the idea but was clear that nothing solid had passed her desk so far. Maybe Feige and Michael Waldron are taking their time working on the perfect pitch? Whatever the case, Marvel fans will be glad to hear that it's still possible that one of their greatest creative minds will be lending his talents to a galaxy far, far away.