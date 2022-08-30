Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Could Still Get Made

Director Rian Johnson's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" riled up the "Star Wars" fanbase when it arrived in 2017, but that was also kind of the point. It's a movie that wants to challenge your preconceived ideas about "Star Wars" in order to evolve the franchise and bring it into the future, keeping the parts that still work while learning from the mistakes of the past. "The Last Jedi" was a big swing and one that had the potential to usher in a brave new era of storytelling in a galaxy far, far away on the big screen.

Except, that didn't happen. Instead, the "Last Jedi" sequel — 2019's J.J. Abrams-directed "The Rise of Skywalker" — spun its wheels trying to undo much of Johnson's movie before heading in a far more familiar and unsatisfying direction. In the wake of the film's middling critical response (financially, of course, it was still a huge success), Disney and Lucasfilm hit the brakes on other "Star Wars" movies in order to focus on developing a variety of TV series for Disney+. This also meant shelving a new "Star Wars" film trilogy from Johnson, which was announced right before "The Last Jedi" opened in theaters.

Coming up on five years after that announcement, there have been numerous conflicting rumors about Johnson's trilogy, with some claiming it has definitely been canceled and others stating it could still, maybe, possibly happen one day ... we think. Johnson himself is refusing to give up on the idea, even now as he continues to take on new assignments that don't include the words "Star Wars" anywhere in their titles.