Rian Johnson Is 'Even More Proud' Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Now (As He Should Be)

Witnessing the spectacle of "Star Wars" through the eyes of a child is what movie magic is made of. I'll never forget the first time I was exposed to both the original trilogy and the prequels. Prior to being actively online, I thought they were supremely cool. I hold a more critical lens of them in retrospect, but it's difficult to ignore the artistry and craft that wowed me as a kid. There's always room for calculated criticism, but when it comes to "Star Wars," any discussion over one of these movies always takes us down the same predictable path.

Fewer fandoms have shown an uglier side to their disdain than that of the one that takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. For as long as "Star Wars" has existed, there have been a horde of toxic fans whose voices have been used to demean and harass series participants such as Kelly Marie Tran, Ahmed Best, Jake Lloyd and Hayden Christensen, but it feels like something shifted when "The Last Jedi" was unleashed upon the world.

Bullying is an unfortunate "Star Wars" tradition, after all. Almost every time "The Last Jedi" is trending in some way, it leads to a bevy of arguments, with director Rian Johnson comically propped up as a supervillain who supposedly ruined the original trilogy and "Star Wars" as a whole.

But like a pro, Johnson hasn't let the volatile reactions make him reconsider the artistry of a film that is not only one of the best examples of "Star Wars" media to date, but an excellent piece of filmmaking.